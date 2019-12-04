Proposed trash collection fee fails to pass city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A proposal to increase garbage collection fees did not pass before city council on Tuesday.
The increase failed 6/6.
The chief operating officer for the city of Memphis asked city council to approve a new fee for your trash pickup.
This came on the heels of other proposed increases like an MLGW rate hike that would pay for infrastructure improvements.
The monthly residential fee would have increased $7.16 a month, making your fee $29.96.
The city's Chief Operating Officer told council members during a committee meeting on Tuesday that the rate increase would provide the proper level of service.
The department has been reforming the solid waste program for the past year and a half.
The city took $15 million from its general fund to pay for the improved trash service. That includes 150 pieces of new equipment and hiring more people.
If the increased rate was approved, customers were looking at about $86 extra a year.
That increase did not include the possible increase to your MLGW bill or the sales tax increase for public safety.
