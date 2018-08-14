Prosecution asks judge to put accused Waffle House shooter in mental hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Prosecution in the deadly Waffle House shooting case has filed a motion calling for judicial hospitalization of suspect Travis Reinking.
They are filing this in response to the defense's claim that Reinking isn’t mentally fit to stand trial.
Sources tell FOX 17 News that hospitalization would include treatment to potentially ensure Reinking is fit to stand trial down the road.
According to the motion, the Forensics Services Division of Middle Tennessee Health Institute questioned on Aug. 9 whether Reinking is fit to stand trial.
Assertions that the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute's ruling on Reinking's competency is a "final" decision - are inaccurate.
Reinking is set to be in court next week where a judge will decide if he should be sent to ta mental hospital.
Reinking is accused of killing four people in the Antioch Waffle House shooting on April 22.
Authorities conducted a 36-hour manhunt for Reinking after the shooting at the restaurant. He was taken into custody on April 23 after a couple spotted him going into the woods behind an apartment complex.
He was charged with four counts of murder then booked into Metro Nashville Jail with a $2 million bond, which was revoked.
Officials added the following charges against Reinking: four counts of attempted murder and unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.
Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; De'Ebony Groves, 21, of Gallatin; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, were killed in the shooting.
