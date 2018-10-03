  • Prosecutor mulls Louisiana trial as Mississippi jury hangs

    Updated:

    A Louisiana prosecutor says his office will confer with Mississippi counterparts before trying a man accused of murder.

    Assistant District Attorney Geary Aycock tells The News-Star of Monroe that no decision has been made on trying Quinton Tellis there after a Mississippi jury couldn't reach a verdict on separate murder charges.

    Tellis is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. The Taiwanese woman had been a university student.

    A mistrial was again declared Monday in Tellis' trial on capital murder charges in the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers. Another jury in Batesville, Mississippi, told a judge they were deadlocked and couldn't reach a verdict.

    Tellis has already pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of Hsiao's debit card. He also faces a drug charge in Monroe.
     

