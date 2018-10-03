Prosecutor mulls Louisiana trial as Mississippi jury hangs

A Louisiana prosecutor says his office will confer with Mississippi counterparts before trying a man accused of murder.
Assistant District Attorney Geary Aycock tells The News-Star of Monroe that no decision has been made on trying Quinton Tellis there after a Mississippi jury couldn't reach a verdict on separate murder charges.
Tellis is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. The Taiwanese woman had been a university student.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi high school student wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt claims she was kept out of Trump rally
- Memphis police car involved in crash as Donald Trump visited Southaven
- Death investigation underway after granddaughter finds grandparents on the floor of their MS home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A mistrial was again declared Monday in Tellis' trial on capital murder charges in the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers. Another jury in Batesville, Mississippi, told a judge they were deadlocked and couldn't reach a verdict.
Tellis has already pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of Hsiao's debit card. He also faces a drug charge in Monroe.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}