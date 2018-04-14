0 Prosecutors and police reviewing arrests and cases involving arrested officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis police officers are behind bars after they were busted by an undercover co-worker for stealing cash and agreeing to provide security for a drug transport.

It's unclear just how deep the criminal misconduct and corruption was with the officers because they were only discovered when they robbed an undercover officer of cash during a traffic stop last month.

Memphis Police Director, Michael Rallings, did not mince words when he addressed the officers arrest on Friday.

“This is a complete embarrassment and miscarriage of justice on behalf of the officers that committed these acts,” said Director Rallings.

MPD Officers Kevin Coleman and Terrion Bryson were busted Thursday, and charged with gun and drug crimes, after investigators say they stole cash from undercover officers and took a bribe to provide security for what they thought was a large shipment of heroin.

“We don't care what your profession is or who you are, if you break the law, and you are involved in illegal activity. We are going to stop you,” said Rallings.

The MPD used their own undercover guys to build the case against the two officers.

Now there are new questions about how far back the officers criminal misconduct goes... AND if it taints prosecutions.

“At this point we don't know. We will review that,” said Rallings.

District Attorney Amy Weirich told FOX13 in a statement:

"We are in the process of identifying and locating any cases these officers have been involved in. Each case will have to be reviewed to determine the next appropriate step."

The two MPD officers, Coleman and Bryson, are once again inside 201, this time without their freedom.

Director Rallings said the MPD is better as a result, “If there is a bad apple in the Memphis Police Department we are going to try and come after that because we don't want any bad apples.”

Director Rallings made it a point to encourage the public to report any and all officer misconduct. He said there are multiple avenues to file a complaint, including MPD internal affairs, the director’s office directly, CLERB, or the City of Memphis.

Both officers are due in court on Monday. Their bonds are currently set at one million dollars each.

