Prosecutors: Cordova man blindfolded 7-year-old, forced her to perform sex act

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova man has been convicted of raping of a 7-year-old girl.
Christian Blackwell, 24, faces up to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident happened between December 2012 and January 2013. Prosecutors said Blackwell blindfolded the child in a bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex. At the time, Blackwell was 18 and the victim was 7.
Blackwell was booked back into the Shelby County jail on Thursday. He will be sentenced in June.
