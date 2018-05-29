Prostitute shot at after going to wrong room at Memphis hotel, police say

A prostitute trying to meet a client found herself running for her life after a man opened fire.
Memphis police said the shots rang out at the Real Value Inn on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue around 5 p.m. May 28.
When officers arrived, the victim told police she was a prostitute and was at the motel to meet a client.
She did not know which room the buyer was in and started knocking on doors at random. After knocking on one door, a group of people came out and started arguing.
An employee of the hotel told police the situation calmed down, however, eventually, a member of the group started shooting in the direction of the woman.
Police said they found shell casing in the parking lot.
