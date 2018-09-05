Prostitute shot, critically wounded potential client in Tennessee, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- An alleged prostitute shot and critically wounded a potential client in Tennessee, police said.
Rachel Thatcher, also known as "Strawberry," is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting on Aug. 27.
A witness told police he and the victim met up with Thatcher near 16th Avenue North and Cockrill Street in Nashville attempting to solicit a prostitute, known as "Strawberry."
Thatcher and the victim apparently agreed on a price and she put her belongings in the witness' car while she went to buy drugs.
But when Thatcher returned, she's accused of holding the victim at gunpoint and demanded his money.
When the man refused, Thatcher shot him in the stomach, police say.
Police said Thatcher then pointed the firearm at the witness, who said he was afraid because Thatcher had just shot the other man "like a dog" and he wasn't sure what the suspect was going to do to him.
The witnesses transported the victim, who sustained critical injuries, to a hospital where he was slated for surgery.
Thatcher was later identified in a photo lineup.
