0 Protesters speak out after arrested for disorderly conduct during violent protests in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men arrested for disorderly conduct the night Brandon Webber was killed are speaking out.

Kleston Beverly and his brother Eddie Richardson told FOX13 they were about to leave a gas station off Overton Crossing and Hawkins Mill when officers arrested them.

Beverly’s charges were dropped on Friday.

Richardson and Beverly want to know why they were arrested when they weren’t participating in the riot.

They told FOX13 they were about to leave the gas station when officers pulled them out of the car and arrested them.

“I was in the van… and they grabbed me and pulled me out and pulled him out... for what reason? I don’t know. We weren’t doing anything,” Richardson said.

Richardson described what happened to him and his brother Beverly on Wednesday night.

The two men said they went to the gas station to buy snacks and drinks. What they didn’t expect was to be in the middle of a riot.

“We old. We not young guys. We weren’t trying to do wrong. We weren’t doing any of that,” Richardson said.

Total chaos stemmed from the death of Brandon Webber.

The 20-year-old was shot by U.S. Marshals when they tried to arrest him for multiple warrants.

According to a police affidavit – officers were trying to clear out people rioting from the gas station at Overton Crossing and Hawkins Mill.

The affidavit said Beverly refused to leave.

Beverly told FOX13 this is not true.

“When I put my hands up, I had a car door open. They snatched me out… threw me on the ground while one of them was stepping on my back hitting me the back of my legs and stuff,” said Beverly.

The charges were dropped against Beverly. He told FOX13 that he felt targeted.

Now he’s planning on taking legal action, while his brother Richardson still faces charges.

“If I was doing something, then I have no problem… but I wasn’t doing a thing,” Beverly said.

FOX13 tried to speak to the third suspect Joshua Taylor who was arrested for rioting, but he wasn’t home.

We reached out to Memphis Police for a comment on the brothers claim – but we didn’t hear back.

