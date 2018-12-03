0 Protesters target Wolfchase Galleria for ‘racist policies and profiling'

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Protesters targeted the Wolfchase Galleria on Saturday for its recent history of what they say are “racist policies and profiling.”

Many spoke out against the Cordova mall’s code of conduct policy, which they said targets customers wearing hoodies while inside.

RELATED: 4 women wore banned hoodies inside mall to ‘prove a point' about racial profiling

One of the people involved posted pictures of the banners hung inside the mall. That person also shared a video of balloons, carrying a sign demanding that mall officials stop their “racist policies and profiling.”

In November, three African-American men were escorted out of the mall because they were wearing hoodies that cover their face, which is a public safety concern.

RELATED: 4 men kicked out of Wolfchase Galleria for ‘wearing hoodies,’ witness claims

A few weeks later, four women wore hoodies inside the mall to "prove a point" about racial profiling.

Officials told FOX13 that none of the protesters were arrested Saturday, and that they are open to meeting with community leaders.

Below is the full statement issued by Wolfchase Galleria officials:

“Wolfchase Galleria and Simon Property Group are dedicated to equality and inclusiveness. Our company and its founders have a long history of supporting the community and numerous inclusive causes over its 60 year history. As an example, Simon Youth Foundation supports thousands of at-risk youth across the country helping them to graduate high school and college (https://syf.org). We are thoroughly reviewing and evaluating what took place at Wolfchase Galleria and we are open to meeting with community leaders to listen to their feedback and incorporate their point of view in our recommendations moving forward. Wolfchase Galleria and Simon Property Group are not pursuing any charges against any individuals in this matter whatsoever. Our goal, as always, is for Wolfchase Galleria to be an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone in our community.”

