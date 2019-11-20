Protestors taking to the streets over lead issues within SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local community activist said he will hold protest demonstrations in response to the lead issues within Shelby County Schools.
The National Director of the Commission on Religion and Racism Isaac Richmond will hold a number of protest demonstrations outside the schools like the one he held today in front of Central High School.
He plans to protest outside all 35 schools that tested positive for lead levels about the EPA threshold.
"For example, the superintendent went to a water fountain and had a drink of water and speaking to the larger community like oh there's nothing wrong, everything is alright, the water is safe," Richmond said.
RELATED: Parents remain concerned despite SCS saying impacted water sources have been shut down
Last week, SCS Superintendent Joris Ray led reporters on a tour at Idlewild Elementary School and showed water fountains that are safe to use.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Tennessee Senator John Ford files petition for General Sessions Court Clerk
- 1 killed, another detained after fatal shooting in Hickory Hill
- Studio exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
He also showed FOX13 a fountain that had been shut off.
"He's running a sham public relations program to say that everything is alright, and we are there to say not everything is alright, nothing is alright," Richmond said.
SCS officials still reassure parents that all water sources impacted are not in use and the district still works with the health department to make sure children impacted are tested.
RELATED: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24
A spokesperson said they have been transparent in letting parents know everything going on.
"Our message is that we want every child in Shelby County School System tested," Richmond said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}