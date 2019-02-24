0 Protests divisive but peaceful at Ole Miss for Confederate 901 rally

OXFORD, Miss. - Heritage or hate? Those were the dueling arguments on either side of the ‘Mississippi Stands’ rally Saturday afternoon, where protests remained peaceful despite being divisive.

“I’m like Lt. Dan on the Forrest Gump fishing boat. Bring it on,” George “K-Rack” Johnson, lead organizer of Confederate 901 told FOX13 when asked if he was worried about the threat of severe weather during the rally.

The threat, nor the weather, stopped Confederate 901 and the Hiwaymen from marching in Mississippi.

The out-of-towners came in support of monuments and other Confederate symbols.

It also didn’t stop counter-protestors calling for the Confederate statues to come down.

“We have to eliminate racism. This group represents all of the old guard in Mississippi,” Edy Dingus, a counter protestor said.

Johnson said their group is misunderstood.

“Our main objective is to change the narrative from thinking every person who supports southern history or heritage is a racist when we’re not,” said Johnson.

“I think they are not taking into account the perspectives of all those people of color, southerners and Americans of color that are hurt so badly by these symbols,” Dingus said.

FOX13 walked alongside the protestors marching from the square, down University, and on to the Ole Miss Campus.

Right before the gates, a counter-protestor was handcuffed by several officers.

After passing through metal detectors, the protests ended at the unknown soldier statue on campus.

On one side, the Confederate protestors. On the other, the counter protestors, seemingly mostly students.

In the middle, several very tense looking police officers, trying to keep the peace.

The university’s police chief said he’s happy with how the day went.

“We didn’t have but maybe a can of pepper spray and maybe some knuckles that came through,” said Chief Hawkins. “That was all. Nothing serious came through those checks. Which is how we had it designed.”

Hawkins said only one person was arrested at today’s rally – for not complying with commands. He wouldn’t take any questions after his statement.

Leaving both sides to fight this argument another day.

