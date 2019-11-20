Prowler complaint leads officers to suspected repeat offender in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Collierville arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for at least one other burglary in the area.
Officers were called to the Bailey Creek Apartments Monday around 11:20 a.m. on a prowler complaint. That's near Bailey Station Rd. and E Winchester Blvd.
Officers located someone matching the description and later identified him as 26-year-old Timothy Barnett, according to police.
Officers said Barnett is also the suspect in a previous burglary that happened earlier this month.
Additional evidence was found on the scene that linked Barnett to the crime.
He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, and tampering with evidence.
Collierville Police shared the arrest on Facebook and said, "The diligence and attention to detail displayed by these officers and detectives helped to solve this case. Great job by all!"
