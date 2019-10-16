0 Public hearing discusses new proposal for funding Tennessee's Medicaid program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of people packed a public hearing Tuesday about a new proposal for funding Tennessee's Medicaid program.

Under the plan, the state would receive a nearly $8 billion federal block grant to use for its Medicaid needs.

Think of it as a lump sum federal payment from the federal government without strings.

Tennessee is the first state to ask the Trump administration for a Medicaid block grant.

The state believes the block grant would help the TennCare program run more efficiently.

A majority of people at Tuesday's meeting and many democrats opposed the plan.

With more than 250,000 people in Shelby County enrolled in the TennCare program, any changes will have a major impact here in Memphis.

One in six people in Shelby County are enrolled in TennCare.

The grant would be used for medical services for children, pregnant women, and parents, along with those who are blind and disabled.

But it would not include coverage for outpatient prescription drugs.

Theryn Bond was one of dozens who spoke up against the proposal.

She told FOX13 she has a history of cervical cancer and needs to see a doctor every six months. But she was denied TennCare.

Bond said she believes the block grant would hurt even more people like herself.

"Whether they're having seizure, if you're receiving chemo. All of that has a price tag," she said. "My life should be priceless, and it should not be based on the fact that my state legislators don't think that we should have adequate funding and that we shouldn't have expanded Medicaid. Should we have expanded Medicaid already - then I wouldn't be uninsured at this time."

Several members of the Shelby County Delegation, mostly Democrats, attended Tuesday's meeting.

Representative Karen Camper told FOX13 she worries the lack of strings means the lack of proper oversight to ensure those who need care the most actually get it.

"Asking to be removed from certain levels of oversight, we know what happened when we got rid of TennCare oversight committee in this state. We had a lot of problems with TennCare so that's very concerning - this level of oversight," she said.

People can still submit comments to Governor Bill Lee's office until October 18.

Governor Lee is in New York this week for meetings surrounding Tennessee's bond rating. He has consistently encouraged Tennesseans to either attend the public comment meetings in their area or to send comments to public.notice.tenncare@tn.gov.

Lee's office said public comment is part of the federal process and all comments are recorded and reviewed as the draft proposal is amended and finalized for submission to CMS. More information is available here.

