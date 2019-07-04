0 Public works to present ordinance to city council, ensuring landlords maintain clean properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An update to a story FOX13 reported in February about a city ordinance the leader of the public works department’s plans to present to Memphis city council. It would hold landlords accountable for not keeping their properties clean.

Initially, the goal was to present it in July, but FOX13 found out the date may be sometime later this year.

FOX13 spoke with the city’s public works director, who said they are now working with community leaders to make sure they have the right system in place to hold property owners accountable.

“It scared the hell out of me,” Elnora Jean Betts, a Frayser homeowner said.

She said she is fed up with trashed homes and the property owners who are nowhere to be found.

“The people that owned it, they need to take care of they business. I mean if it’s their property, why they can’t fix it or have the city tear it down?” Betts said.

Trash bags, couches and toys sit outside a home in the 1900 block of Driftwood in Frayser.

“A lot of people walk through. You could get raped, people could kill someone, you never know,” she said.

These eyesores are the reason the city’s public works director is planning to present a city ordinance to Memphis city council in hopes of creating a rental property registry.

Robert Knecht, who initially planned to go before council in July said the process may take a little bit longer.

“Really want to look at the language and look at the cost, how we implement the impacts to how it will be influential in addressing the issue as much as possible,” he said.

In December and February, FOX13 showed the list of the top 10 violators in Memphis when it comes to rental properties. Most are from out of the state.

“If you look at our top ten code violators, 100 percent of them almost are LLC’s and about 90 percent of them are not even in our state of Tennessee,” Knecht said.

The goal of the renter property registry is to use data-driven decisions and focus resources on those who have a history of code violations.

“I care about my safety,” Betts said.

Knecht said communicating with these property owners can be difficult because so many of them do not live here.

There is no word on exactly when the public works director will present this before council, but we know it will most likely happen this year.

