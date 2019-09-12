0 Purdue Pharma agrees to tentative settlement in opioid lawsuits

Talks of a large pharmaceutical company reaching settlements over opioid lawsuits are underway. The City of Memphis and Shelby County is among thousands of other municipalities that are looking for its cut out of billions of dollars from the company.

Purdue Pharma is just one out of several companies the city and county are seeking to recover. The city and county government claims it spent a ton of money providing medical care and additional treatment for people suffering from opioid abuse.

FOX13 spoke with Brian Sullivan, Director of Public Relations at Turning Point an organization that aims to help those in the community struggling with opioid addiction.

"These suits we think are not necessarily about retribution or revenge it is about looking forward and finding common-sense solutions and holding people they deem accountable and help move people forward out of this crisis," said Sullivan.

Purdue Pharma makes oxycontin, a prescription drug-running ramped in Memphis. The lawsuit claims the company marketed the drug as a low-risk addiction drug despite knowing otherwise.

As the company is approaching settlement agreements. We reached out to them and it released this statement:

"Purdue Pharma continues to work with all plaintiffs on reaching a comprehensive resolution to its opioid litigation that will deliver billions of dollars and vital opioid overdose rescue medicines to communities across the country impacted by the opioid crisis."

FOX13 also emailed and called the City of Memphis about the litigation process and a spokesperson said, "This is still a pending legal matter, and we do not have a comment at this time."

"It does set a precedent that a large pharmaceutical company can be held accountable for the role they allegedly played in the opioid epidemic. It sets a precedent that no entity no matter how much money or power you have is above the law," said Sullivan.

