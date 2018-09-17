  • Purple Haze has liquor license suspended by state agency

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The state of Tennessee suspended the liquor license for a downtown Memphis night club. 

    The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced the suspension for Purple Haze Monday, saying it was effective Sept. 14. 

    The agency said it immediately began investigating the business after a shooting Sept. 10, in which nine people were hurt

    The agency said it investigated incidents over the past two years at Purple Haze, including drug deals, assaults and the recent shooting. 

    A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4. 

    That is when the Purple Haze owners can appeal the suspension before it becomes permanent. 

     

