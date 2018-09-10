0 Purple Haze released statement after multiple injured at nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple have been injured after a shooting a Purple Haze in downtown Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department has taken four victims to Regional One, and another to Methodist.

MPD told FOX13 three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, another was in critical condition.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:00 Monday morning.

No suspect information is available. No arrests have been made at this time.

Purple Haze nightclub is located at 140 George W. Lee in downtown Memphis.

This is a developing story - police are still on the scene.

Related Stories:

Purple Haze released the following statement concerning this shooting --

We are cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation into this unfortunate incident.

We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers for quick healing to those that were injured, including one of our very own security officers, in the altercation that happened at Purple Haze Nightclub early this morning.

While measures were in place to detect the possession of firearms as patrons enter the club we are unsure at this time how those that discharged firearms were able to do so despite our strict security procedures.

As the safety and security of our guests and employees are our utmost concern we are temporarily closing for two weeks to review operations.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.