0 Purple Haze releases statement after multiple injured at nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple were injured after a shooting at Purple Haze in downtown Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department has taken four victims to Regional One, and another to Methodist.

FOX13 spoke to Scotty Myracle, a victim who was grazed in the head by a bullet.

"I grabbed the young lady next to me and we kind of slide down and fell into the floor,” Myracle said.

“And, when I asked her if she was okay, she kind of screamed when she looked at me. I had blood running down my face. I didn’t realize I had been grazed by a bullet.”

MPD told FOX13 three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, another was in critical condition.

“Things kind of got pretty hostile between a group of people that were right near the area I was in,” he said.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:00 Monday morning.

An employee told us the victim in critical condition and suspect were in a physical altercation the night before in Purple Haze. He said that the victim was shot several times.

No suspect information is available. No arrests have been made at this time.

Myracle said he’s just glad to be alive and told us God was watching out for him.

“I'm just thankful to be able to call my mom and tell her how much I love her,” he said. “And, my family. Let them know how much I love them.”

Purple Haze nightclub is located at 140 George W. Lee in downtown Memphis.

Purple Haze released the following statement concerning this shooting --

We are cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation into this unfortunate incident.

We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers for quick healing to those that were injured, including one of our very own security officers, in the altercation that happened at Purple Haze Nightclub early this morning.

While measures were in place to detect the possession of firearms as patrons enter the club we are unsure at this time how those that discharged firearms were able to do so despite our strict security procedures.

As the safety and security of our guests and employees are our utmost concern we are temporarily closing for two weeks to review operations.

