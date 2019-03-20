Queen of Soul will be honored on Beale Street's Walk of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Queen of Soul will receive a brass note on Beale Street’s Walk of Fame this Sunday, a day before her birthday.
Aretha Franklin will be honored with a New Orleans style second-line march from BB Kings to Handy Park. The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. and Franklin will be the 178th note on Beale Street.
“We all knew about Aretha Franklin, she was part of our lives,” MariLen Campbell, an Aretha Franklin fan said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Last year, Franklin was chosen out of 80 nominations to join the Beale Street Walk of Fame.
“You look at the names on here and she’s just as deserving as any I see,” Campbell said.
The late singer passed away in August and would have been 77 this year.
During the ceremony, musicians will perform a tribute to Franklin at Handy Park.
FOX13 was told that one of Franklin’s family members might attend Sunday’s event.
The Beale Street Committee is currently taking nominations for Walk of Fame candidates this year.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}