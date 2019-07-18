  • Questions remain following Collierville police investigation at gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Collierville Police are investigating an incident at a gas station. 

    FOX13 learned officers were at the scene for nearly all night long near Winchester and Byhalia.

    Investigators have not released any information about happened. 

    While FOX13 was on the scene, we saw police with flashlights searching near storage units. 

    A car was also towed away. 

    FOX13 has reached out to police, but we have not heard back. 

    This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates. 

