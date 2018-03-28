0 Questions remain over response time after Binghampton apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More folks in Binghampton came forward after an apartment complex burned down in their neighborhood. They said it took firefighters too long, more than 10 minutes, to get to the scene.

Memphis Fire Department said it took them less than 5 minutes to get to the scene early Sunday morning.

5 minutes would sound about right. The fire station is less than 2 miles away from where the burned down complex sits in Binghampton, but the community members we spoke with told us it may have taken first responders 3 or 4 times that long to get out here.

"My husband was running back and forth getting a flash light and he kicked the window in because he knew that there was an elderly woman inside," remembered Catherine Nelson, who lives right down the street from the burned down complex.

Nelson said she watched in horror as the flames burned the fourplex on her street. It was 6:29 am, and she was not the first person to call.

"We had other apartment fires, but this one definitely seemed like it was taking too long", Nelson said.

"I know for sure that it was at least 10 minutes before they got here from the time that I called, and I would say that's a generous amount of time to say that they got here."

Another woman who did not want to be identified said she called 911 at 6:28 and stayed on the phone with them for 2 minutes.

(You called 911 at 6:27?) "Yep." (How long did it take for firefighters to get here in your estimation?) "I would say about 15-20 minutes."

A man who lived in one of the burned out apartments was the first to call 911 at 6:27 a.m.

He took a picture at 6:41 a.m., 14 minutes later from in front of his house. In it, there are no fire trucks.

We know the national average response time for firefighters is 5 minutes and 34 seconds. We did a Mapquest from the responding fire station to the fire scene, and it was 1.7 miles, with an average driving time of 4 minutes. Memphis Fire Department said they were on the scene in 5 minutes or less, but witnesses insist that wasn't the case.

"It did not take less than 5 minutes. I would be willing to put a lot of money on that one because I was watching the clock," Nelson said.

We reached out to Memphis Fire Department about these allegations and haven't heard back.

FOX13's Marius Payton requested the official call to show when the 9-1-1 calls were made and when firefighters arrived. An elderly woman is still on life support after suffering from smoke inhalation.

