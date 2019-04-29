  • Quiet and cool with temperatures expected for today

    Updated:

    •    This morning is quiet and cool with temperatures in the 60s
    •    Tracking a warm Monday with highs in the low 80s
    •    We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today but we’ll be rain free
    •    Above average highs stick around through Wednesday
    •    Scattered showers & isolated storms possible late WED through SAT
    •    Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories