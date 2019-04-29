Quiet and cool with temperatures expected for today

• This morning is quiet and cool with temperatures in the 60s
• Tracking a warm Monday with highs in the low 80s
• We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today but we’ll be rain free
• Above average highs stick around through Wednesday
• Scattered showers & isolated storms possible late WED through SAT
• Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
