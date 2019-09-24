  • Quiet evening, rain chances return tomorrow as heat climbs again

    • A quiet and mild mid-south evening
    • Overnight lows in the upper 60’s
    • Rain chances return tomorrow as heat climbs again
    • Scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday
    • Heat index climbs back into the mid-90’s as winds shift from the south and a ridge of high pressure builds
    • Heat takes us into the weekend
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast

