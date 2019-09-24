Quiet evening, rain chances return tomorrow as heat climbs again

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A quiet and mild mid-south evening
- Overnight lows in the upper 60’s
- Rain chances return tomorrow as heat climbs again
- Scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday
- Heat index climbs back into the mid-90’s as winds shift from the south and a ridge of high pressure builds
- Heat takes us into the weekend
