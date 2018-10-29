Race for Germantown mayor heating up days before midterm elections

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The race for mayor in Germantown is one of the most closely watched and heated races in Shelby County.
Two candidates are running for the seat.
Both incumbent Mike Palazzolo and John Barzizza said public safety and schools are two areas they are focusing on as Election Day looms.
The candidates were out campaigning all day Monday at the New Bethel Missionary Church in Germantown.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- $8000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Most voters believe this race is going to be a close one.
How the two candidates differ on hot-button issues – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}