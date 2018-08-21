Racial slur found on Colleriville High School student's desk; family outraged

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - FOX13's Scott Madaus spoke with school officials. Their response to the racially motivated vandalism on FOX13 News at 6.
A racially motivated hate slur written on a desk inside Collierville High School sparked rage in the community.
“You can imagine us seeing this word… our daughter was exposed to this at a brand-new school,” said Linwood Dillard.
Dillard’s 10th grade daughter saw the N-word written into her desk during her 4th period class on Monday.
“So obviously the student or students prior to her class had written it down,” Dillard said.
Dillard said, “There needs to be some level of orientation or some type of class for the students to understand the ideals of racism and how it’s unacceptable.”
