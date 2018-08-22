  • Racial slur found on Collierville High School student's desk; family outraged

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A racially motivated hate slur written on a desk inside Collierville High School sparked rage in the community.

    “You can imagine us seeing this word… our daughter was exposed to this at a brand-new school,” said Linwood Dillard.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Dillard’s 10th grade daughter saw the N-word written into her desk during her 4th period class on Monday.

    “So obviously the student or students prior to her class had written it down,” Dillard said.

    The Collierville High School administration told FOX13 the students accepted responsibility for the vandalism and they’re being disciplined.

    Dillard said, “There needs to be some level of orientation or some type of class for the students to understand the ideals of racism and how it’s unacceptable.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories