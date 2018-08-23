  • Racial slur spray-painted outside newly opened Bartlett business

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett hair salon found a racial slur spray painted on the outside of its building. 

    Edge Entity, a hair salon located on Elmore Park Road in Bartlett, has only been opened two weeks, according to a social media post by the owner.

    But the business has already been hit by vandalism.

    The owner posted about the vandalism on Instagram Tuesday, calling the vandalism a threat with “racial discrimination.” 

     

    The post claimed the owner of Edge Entity is the only African-American owner of a business located in that shopping center in Bartlett. 

    According to the salon's Instagram page, it specializes in treatment of thinning edges, balding scalp areas, and alopecia of all ethnicities. 

    FOX13 reached out to Bartlett police for information regarding any possible suspects.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

