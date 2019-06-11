Railroad company making changes after deadly crash in Mississippi

REDBANKS, Miss. - A railroad company in Mississippi is making changes after a deadly crash killed two people - the crash hurt three others.
Crews are currently working to install new lights and adding crossing arms at Redbank Road and Vida Road.
When a train slammed into a moving van on December 5, Charity Mull, 27, and Brandon Mosley from Memphis were killed.
The driver of the van told officials the lights at the crossing were not working and provided no warning.
Marshall County's Gloria Jones drives through here often and said the new lights with the crossing guard arms will make a huge difference.
"I think it is a great idea because too many people are getting killed there... I have never seen lights there," said Jones.
Frankie Mitchell drives through here a lot. She tells me that the lights have never failed to warn her that a train is coming, but said that's not enough for all drivers.
"With a flashing light without the arm, people still go over it even though the train is coming," said Mitchell.
Jones told us the new lights and guard arms will save lives.
FOX13 has reached out the BNSF and to the moving company about the changes since the crash.
Neither has responded.
