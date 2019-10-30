0 Railroad safety tips after accident delays traffic

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The city of Germantown had a rough morning after a car was hit by a train.

The incident caused drivers to sit in traffic for more than an hour.

Officials told us ways to stay safe around railroad tracks.

"It was backed up all the way to hacks cross,” said Katie Butler.

Police said a train hit a car at Germantown Rd. near Southern Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.

The car involved drove off, but the collision stalled traffic on Poplar Pike, South Germantown Rd. and Southern Ave.

Butler said the collision interrupted her routinely short drive to work.

"It took me one hour, it usually takes ten to 12 minutes,” Butler said.

According to railroad safety experts, drivers should look in both directions and listen for trains when signs indicate you're approaching a rail crossing and never stop on railroad tracks.

Also, remember that flashing red traffic signal lights mean stop and never go under lowering gates or around lowered gates.

"This morning they weren't paying attention,” Butler said.

Drivers in the area were frustrated this morning over the inconvenience.

Germantown police told us no one was hurt.



