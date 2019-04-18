  • Rain and Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Rain chance: 90 percent--isolated strong storm possible with gusty winds primary threat.
    • Rainfall totals ~2".
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now in the 60s, but only rise to the low 70s this afternoon.
    • Easter weekend will be dry and sunny!
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

