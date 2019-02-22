  • Rain and Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • FLASH FLOOD WATCH THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING.
    • Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door. 
    • This afternoon we will be in the low 50s.
    • Winds: 10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 90%--isolated strong to severe storm south of I-40 in the MS/AR Delta. 
    • Strong to severe storms likely Saturday afternoon/evening--damaging wind gusts and flooding are the primary threats.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories