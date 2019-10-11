Rain and falling temperatures for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's cold front Friday!
- Make sure to have the umbrella and coat.
- Temperatures are at its warmest right now, but will be falling throughout the day.
- We're in the 50s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 90%--gusty winds the primary threat.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weather cast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother demands answers after her son was jumped 3 times at Melrose High
- Two people facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing gun at infant
- Man rapes woman and tries to kill her with roach spray, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}