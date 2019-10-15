  • Rain chances increase across the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Clouds and southerly flow help keep temperatures milder tonight—Low: 59°
    • It’s going to be quite gloomy tomorrow, with morning rain chances isolated to areas along and south of I-40.
    • Seasonal temperatures—High: 75°
    • The main line of showers/storms move in tomorrow evening; low severe weather risk.
    • Sweater weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories