  • Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday

    Updated:
    • A few sprinkles are falling across the Mid-South, mainly along and south of I-40.
    • A warm start to the day, with temperatures currently in the mid-70s.
    • You’ll need the umbrella later today as more showers filter in from the south.
    • We could see a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.
    • Deep tropical moisture will continue to filter into the area through the weekend, with most areas picking up between 3-4 inches through Sunday.
       

