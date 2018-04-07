  • Rain continues to move through Mid-South, wintry mix possible for Saturday

    Grab the umbrella and coat before walking out the door.

    • Rain continues to move through the Mid-South
    • Cold front passing, temps will begin to drop
    • Very cold air arrives by early Saturday morning
    • Small areas of wintry mix expected early Saturday
    • Highs will top out around 45°
    • Warmer temps arrive Sunday and Monday

     

     

