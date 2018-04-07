Rain continues to move through Mid-South, wintry mix possible for Saturday

- Rain continues to move through the Mid-South
- Cold front passing, temps will begin to drop
- Very cold air arrives by early Saturday morning
- Small areas of wintry mix expected early Saturday
- Highs will top out around 45°
- Warmer temps arrive Sunday and Monday
