- After a stormy start we’ll see scattered showers through the remainder of the day
- Temperatures will drop through the day and we’ll be down into the 30s by dinner time
- Rain will transition to sleet and snow beginning in our northern AR counties this afternoon
- The transition line will spread SE through the evening and overnight hours
- Not everything that falls will stick – accumulations will mostly be under an inch
- A glaze could also form on roads making slippery spots – especially on bridges and overpasses
- Sunday feel like temperatures will stay in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky
Not everyone will see snowfall, and where it does occur it will take freezing soil conditions for the ice/snow to build.
This will likely vary county by county with the highest probability of modest accumulation north of Memphis and mostly rain expected south of Memphis.
Extremely cold air will settle in Sunday into Monday. All mid-southerners are encouraged to take steps now to ensure family, pets and property are all prepared.
We’re also asking that anyone traveling in the region tonight - Monday be extremely cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as isolated ice-pockets are possible.
