  • Rain expected overnight through Monday afternoon with isolated storms possible

    • Rain expected overnight through tomorrow afternoon with isolated storms at times
    • Tomorrow between 9 AM and 3 PM there’s a low risk of severe storms
    • Primary severe weather risk will be damaging winds
    • Secondary severe weather risks will be a tornado and localized flooding
    • Rain chances drop off as we approach dinner time on NYE
    • Cold air arrives for NYD with highs in the 40s
    • More rain enters midweek with temperatures near freezing at times
    • We’ll watch closely for a winter weather chance but right now going with rain through Friday

