- Rain expected overnight through tomorrow afternoon with isolated storms at times
- Tomorrow between 9 AM and 3 PM there’s a low risk of severe storms
- Primary severe weather risk will be damaging winds
- Secondary severe weather risks will be a tornado and localized flooding
- Rain chances drop off as we approach dinner time on NYE
- Cold air arrives for NYD with highs in the 40s
- More rain enters midweek with temperatures near freezing at times
- We’ll watch closely for a winter weather chance but right now going with rain through Friday
