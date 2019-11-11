0 Rain is making it hard to prepare for possible icy conditions, road crews say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with road departments and area departments of transportation to see if they’re prepared for the winter weather that is on its way.

Once the precipitation stops, temperatures will continue to fall, and the roads will become icy.

Unfortunately, we're hearing the same thing from road specialists: they cannot pretreat the roads until it stops raining because it will just wash it away.

Driver Omar Johnson told us he hates driving in the Mid-South when it gets sloppy because most people on the road just keep driving like it is a nice sunny day.

“They are supposed to drive safe and careful and slow, but some people just drive out of control,” Johnson said.

The city of Memphis will salt main roads first and side streets as they need it if the weather gets bad.

Police stations, fire departments and hospital drives will get top priority, as well.

The Mississippi and Arkansas departments of transportation told us they have crews in and are monitoring the situation.

TDOT said the same.

They will also have extra help. Trucks will be out looking for stranded motorists and that's not all.

“We will have extra crews out there monitoring bridges and overpasses, those are the areas that will freeze first,” said Nichole Lawrence, TDOT spokesperson. “So that's where we will stage trucks and have them ready to lay down salt.”

Driver Quincy Rupert told us you have to look out for the other guy.

“Gotta be real careful driving around here,” Rupert said. “It's gonna be really slick."

TDOT told us the places that concern them are where the water will be left standing overnight.

Any runoff or pooling spots will be ultra-slick with the big drop in temperature.



