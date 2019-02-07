Rain Likely with Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- WIND ADVISORY UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.
- Have the coat and umbrella on standby for later today.
- Temperatures are warm now, but will be falling near 50 by 5 PM.
- Rain chance: 90%--isolated strong to severe storm possible north of I-40.
- Storms will arrive close to Midday.
- Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your stormy and breezy Thursday.
