  • Rain Likely with Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • WIND ADVISORY UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.
    • Have the coat and umbrella on standby for later today.
    • Temperatures are warm now, but will be falling near 50 by 5 PM. 
    • Rain chance: 90%--isolated strong to severe storm possible north of I-40.
    • Storms will arrive close to Midday.
    • Damaging wind gusts the primary threat. 
    • Watch the video above for your stormy and breezy Thursday.

