  • Rain moving through Mid-South today

    Updated:
    • Tracking light rain on the radar this morning with mild temperatures
    • A line of showers will move through after lunch today with highs reaching into the 60s
    • Tomorrow will be another above average day with a low rain chance in the morning
    • Cold air arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday dropping highs into the 40s
    • Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s into next weekend
    • Another low rain chance arrives by Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories