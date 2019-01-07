Rain moving through Mid-South today

- Tracking light rain on the radar this morning with mild temperatures
- A line of showers will move through after lunch today with highs reaching into the 60s
- Tomorrow will be another above average day with a low rain chance in the morning
- Cold air arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday dropping highs into the 40s
- Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s into next weekend
- Another low rain chance arrives by Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
