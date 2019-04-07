Rain moving through the Mid-South

- Scattered showers continue to move through the area
- More showers and storms throughout today, with the greatest potential for storms during the afternoon hours (due to daytime heating).
- It’s going to be a soggy start to the work week, with drier conditions filtering in by Tuesday.
- Temperatures warm to 80° by Wednesday, but cooler temperatures accompanied by rising rain chances return by the end of the week.
