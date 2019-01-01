- Grab the rain gear before you walk out the door.
- Rain chance: 100%--strong to severe storms possible later this morning into the early afternoon for areas east of the MS River.
- Primary threat: damaging wind gusts, followed by a lower threat for isolated tornadoes and hail.
- Rain will be gone by this evening.
- Temperatures today will rise to the low 60s.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday.
A Tornado WATCH has been issued for a handful of our eastern counties until 7.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/H4zxZodZay— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) December 31, 2018
