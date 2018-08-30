  • Rain showers, flash flooding chances forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Heavy rain and flash flood warnings filled the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon
    • It's a rain free and warm start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 90.
    • Feels like temps: ~102
    • Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe. Mainly scattered in the afternoon through overnight.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Wednesday.
       

