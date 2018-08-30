  • Rain storms, humid weather forecast for Mid-South

    • It's a cloudy and comfortable start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps: mid/upper 90s
    • Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Thursday.
       

