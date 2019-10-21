Rains and storms moving through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - • Rain and storms will move through the area this morning
• A tornado watch was issued for much of the Midsouth until 9 am
• Damaging winds will be the primary risk of severe weather
• Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches with rain moving out after 5 pm
• Dry conditions expected through Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s
