  • Rains and storms moving through the Mid-South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - •    Rain and storms will move through the area this morning
    •    A tornado watch was issued for much of the Midsouth until 9 am
    •    Damaging winds will be the primary risk of severe weather
    •    Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches with rain moving out after 5 pm
    •    Dry conditions expected through Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s
