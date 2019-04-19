  • Rainy, chilly Friday forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures only expected to rise to the low/mid 50s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 60%.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • Easter weekend will be dry and sunny!
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories