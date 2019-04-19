Rainy, chilly Friday forecast for Mid-South

- Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures only expected to rise to the low/mid 50s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 60%.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- Easter weekend will be dry and sunny!
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}