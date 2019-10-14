Rainy Tuesday in store for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Clouds and southerly flow help keep temperatures milder tonight—Low: 59°
- It’s going to be quite gloomy tomorrow, with morning rain chances isolated to areas along and south of I-40.
- Seasonal temperatures—High: 75°
- The main line of showers/storms move in tomorrow evening; low severe weather risk.
- Sweater weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.
