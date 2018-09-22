0 Raleigh area gears up for the annual 'Block Party for Peace'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-day weekend filled with family, fun and fairs in Raleigh. The annual block party for peace is next weekend.

Austin Peay Highway is a major Memphis thoroughfare in the heart of the Raleigh-Frayser area with a history of crime, poverty.

"Access to opportunity, access to opportunity that's what people need," said Antonio Parkinson.

Raised in the Raleigh-Frayser area, Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson has been fighting for the same need for years.

"You might grow up seeing your mother in a domestic violence situation, you might grow up in a situation where you see crime happening and that is your new norm," said Parkinson.

Parkinson quickly learned the only way to change the norm in this community is by giving people the tools they need to live, this is why the Block Party for Peace was created.

"We've gotten thousands of people employed over the 13 years, we've gotten thousands of people access to health care opportunities that they didn't otherwise have," said Parkinson.

The Block Party for Peace attracts upwards of 12,000 people to three days of food and family fun activities, but it's also an opportunity for people to hear about health care, education, and jobs.

Parkinson told FOX13 people in this community need to know better exists.

"Just because this is the norm in your surroundings there is so much more out here in this world so much more opportunities that can be afforded to you, that will allow you to escape that old norm and come into a new norm," said Parkinson.

A norm Parkinson is hoping spreads from the Raleigh-Frayser area to the rest of the county.

"Our goal within the next five years is to have the city conform to a Block Party for Peace weekend and make it a huge event for the entire city," said Parkinson.

The Block Party for Peace is the 28th, 29th, and 30th, in the parking lot at 3385 Austin Peay Highway.

For more information, you can call 901-379-9101.

