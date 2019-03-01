0 Raleigh residents discuss plans to decrease crime, redevelop community

RALEIGH, Tenn. - People in Raleigh gathered for a community town hall meeting on Thursday night to discuss new developments and solutions to crime.

The Raleigh Community Development Corporation held the first of many meetings.

Raleigh residents came out to hear how they can make their community stronger, safer and viable.

Rosheay Ragland, from the Raleigh CDC said many people are just now hearing about the redevelopment for the Raleigh area.

“Raleigh has been designated as a blighted area at least one section of it. So the Raleigh CDC is informing them tonight that we are out to correct that,” Ragland said.

The Raleigh Community Development Cooperation held the meeting to bring neighborhoods together and begin a new sense of unity in Raleigh.

“They are going to learn what the city had planned several years ago, that is now being implemented with the Raleigh Town Center and other aspects of what’s happening in the Raleigh Community,” Ragland said.

Residents received information about the establishment of neighborhood watch groups in communities that do not have them.

Elected officials also gave an idea of some new businesses that will be coming to the area very soon.

Ragland said encouraging more ownership in Raleigh is also a part of the plan.

“From young to older residents and non-residents who might be inspired to come and be a part of the Raleigh Community,” Ragland said.

The Raleigh CDC told FOX13 that this meeting definitely encouraged them to have another one very soon.

