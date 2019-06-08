0 Raleigh residents fed up with trash and tall grass in certain areas of neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Raleigh residents are fed up with tall grass and trash at Wolf River Greenway in Kennedy Park.

FOX13 spoke with people who said it is an eyesore and they want the city to clean it up.

Rhonda Logan with the Community Development Corporation in Raleigh showed us some of the areas that she considers an eyesore along the greenway at Kennedy Park in Raleigh.

“My biggest concern is crime, second and almost equal that it’s a beautiful greenway, it’s a beautiful enhancement but when it begins to look like this, people are not going to want to come by here and use it,” Logan said.

People who run in the park said they are concerned about the possibility of stray animals.

Some said when they see weeds this tall, they think about recent crimes that have already happened near the park.

“This trail is easy for someone to get robbed or killed or raped over here," Kirstin Belcher, a reisdent said.

“At the CDC, we had some guest, students over the summer and we brought them down here and I was just surprised and shocked and embarrassed,” Logan said.

FOX13 emailed a spokesperson with the city of Memphis.

She said the section of the Wolf River Greenway at Kennedy Park was last mowed on May 21 and the crews had started the mowing again on June 5, but everything had to be put on hold because of the rain.

FOX13 spoke with people who are demanding the grass be cut weekly.

"Because going down the trail, you won’t see no one coming from behind you or coming from out in the trees," Belcher said.

Residents also said snakes are their biggest concern.

